Channel Islands Lottery jackpot rises to £340,000
- Published
The top prize in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has risen to £340,000.
The lottery, which is run in Jersey and Guernsey, is aiming to match last year's jackpot of more than £600,000.
Proceeds from the lottery are distributed to community groups and charities across the Channel Islands.
Jon Taylor, from States Trading Group, the lottery operator in Guernsey, said sales were increasing.
"If current sales patterns continue, we hope that by the day of the draw we can get close to last year's top prize of £630,852," he said.
The lottery, which is drawn on 20 December, includes dozens of other prizes ranging from £500 to £50,000.
The ticket also includes a scratch card, with winners getting between £2 and £5,000.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.