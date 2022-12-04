Moth-infested oak on chapel grounds to be felled
- Published
An old oak tree in the grounds of a Guernsey chapel will be felled.
The turkey oak by the Chapel of St Apolline is about 20m tall and has a goat moth larvae infestation, according to the States.
Rue de Ste Apolline, which runs alongside the chapel, will be closed for two days from Wednesday while a tree surgeon carries out the work.
Properties will only be accessible from the northern end of the lane.
'Extensive'
Helen Glencross, head of heritage services for the States of Guernsey, said the infestation was "extensive".
She added: "The larvae eat both the inner bark and woody fibres causing extensive tunnels which damage the tree.
"I am saddened to see the loss of this tree but we have been monitoring the situation for some time and have been advised by local tree experts that this is the best course of action."
The chapel became the island's first historic monument after the States of Guernsey bought it in 1873 for £120, when it was being used as a cow stable.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.