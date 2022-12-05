Guernsey dog owners reminded to pick up waste
- Published
Dog owners in Guernsey are being reminded to pick up their waste after them.
The States of Guernsey said picking up dog waste was "important when near agricultural land, as dog faeces can carry diseases which may lead to lifelong sickness".
Dog owners face a £100 fine for not picking up and bagging dog waste.
It also urged owners to keep dogs under control particularly near children or other vulnerable people.
The States said although the summer dog ban had been lifted, dogs were not permitted on the Lihou causeway or Lihou.
Islanders were "strongly encouraged to honour the voluntary dog ban at the Richmond end of Vazon".
"These are valuable feeding areas for birds and frequently attract migrant waders," said the States.
Wading bird species Turnstone and Dunlin have seen declines locally of over 90% since 1980s.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.