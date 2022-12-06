Guernsey States to run care home to secure its future
The States of Guernsey will take over the running of a care home from its current owners next year.
It said it hoped the move will "ensure the long-term future" of St John's Residential Home in Saumarez Park.
Health and Social Care will take over responsibility for running the home from 1 January 2023.
All staff will have the option of remaining employed with the care home manager and clinical lead remaining in post.
Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said the move will "secure its long-term operations".
He added: "It is a well established fact that the island needs good quality care homes and increasingly so in the years ahead.
"This agreement ensures a continuation of care for residents, security for staff and maintains an important residential home for the community as a whole."
The decision to take over the running of the home was made with the full support of the Committee for Health and Social Care, the Policy and Resources Committee, and the Committee for Employment and Social Security.
Colin Pickard, Chairman of the St John's Residential Home Board, said the decision was made "with a heavy heart on a personal level" but it offered "new-found hope and comfort for the future".
He said: "We are reassured that the change in ownership will result in very little change to the actual running of the home and most importantly to the care residents receive.
"I want to thank all our hard-working staff.
"This has been a very difficult decision for us to make but our absolute focus has been on securing the long-term future of the home and, while heart-breaking for us to step aside, we know it is the right decision for the home, its staff and importantly its residents."
