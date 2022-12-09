Body of man found at St Martin vinery named

Nelson JorgePolice
Officers launched an appeal for information after Nelson Jorge's body was found last month

Police have named a man after the discovery of his body prompted an investigation last month.

Guernsey Police said Nelson Jorge, 46 was found dead on 25 November and an inquest will be held into his death.

Officers launched an appeal for information after a body was found in a vinery site in Steam Mill lane, in St Martin.

At the time they appealed to anyone who may have noticed a person sleeping rough to come forward.

