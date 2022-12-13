Farmers oppose glyphosate ban in Guernsey
Guernsey Farmers Association is opposing plans for a blanket ban on the sale and use of the weedkiller glyphosate in Guernsey.
The government restricted the sale of glyphosate to licensed users in July.
It also banned its use and storage by unlicensed people from the end of December.
Proposals to ban the sale of the chemical completely have been put forward by former Environment Minister Deputy David De Lisle.
Michael Bray, president of the farmers association said: "Banning it altogether is the wrong idea."
He believes if glyphosate is used properly by people with a licence then it is safe.
Mr Bray said: "We have taken it off the shelves for amateur users and that is absolutely the right thing to do.
"When the spray is used properly, it's a very effective way of managing grassland on the island."
Those currently able to use the weedkilller have been issued licences from the States and include gardeners and specialist contractors.
Mr De Lisle wants to see all use of the chemical banned in Guernsey and States members are due to vote on his proposal early next year.
He said: "This is a public health issue. It doesn't matter how careful you are with these chemicals.
"They are sprayed on the land and as a result of that it gets into the water system."
'Contamination'
In April Guernsey Water stopped using the Vale Pond catchment area, which provided about 250 million litres of water a year, because of concerns over pesticide use.
Mr De Lisle said: "Guernsey Water is warning right now we have to do something now to prevent this contamination going on."
The proposals to ban glyphosate are facing opposition from the Committees for Employment and Social Security and Environment and Infrastructure.
Environment and Infrastructure President Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said her committee's concern was what would replace glyphosate if it was taken out of use locally.
She said: "We want to avoid unintended consequences. So by banning one substance you end up with potentially alternatives which are more harmful, or difficult to manage."
The Committee for Employment and Social Security has written to Deputy De Lisle stating it wants to continue with the current phasing out of pesticide and herbicide use in Guernsey.
In a letter its President Deputy Peter Roffey wrote "current evidence for banning glyphosate on public health grounds is weak but would not hesitate to re-evaluate its position should the Committee for Health and Social Care provide evidence to the contrary".
Gardener Gareth Wallis said he was opposed to the ban on glyphosate.
He said: "I understand it is toxic and has an effect on bees and wildlife, but my complaint is if you ban gardeners who use it in small amounts and quite responsibly.
"It seems odd to me allowing farmers still to use it across very large areas, which must do way more damage than any gardener in his small plot, like me, who wants to kill a bit of bindweed around his raspberries."
