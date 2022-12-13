Princess Elizabeth Hospital face masks rule in place
Visitors to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Guernsey are required to wear face coverings after a rise in Covid cases on site.
The government said on Tuesday there were "a number of patients" with the virus in the hospital, although the majority were not displaying symptoms.
People will also be asked to take a lateral flow test before attending and the measures will be reviewed each week.
Staff will also wear face coverings.
Masks will be provided at all hospital entrances if visitors do not have one, the States of Guernsey said.
Islanders are also asked to not attend the hospital or care homes if they have any cold or flu-like symptoms, irrespective of their lateral flow test result.
The government added an increase in cases of Covid or the flu is not unexpected at this time of year with the colder winter temperatures.
