Guernsey housing development deferred after split vote
- Published
Proposals to build 26 new homes on a development in Guernsey have been deferred.
The plans for Briarwood in St Martins were voted on by the Development and Planning Authority (DPA) on Monday.
Planners had recommended the proposals for approval, but concerns had been raised about no affordable housing being included in the development.
Paul Nobes, from Infinity Construction, said he was "really disappointed after following all the planning policies".
Sarnia Housing and Infinity Construction are behind the plans.
Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller and outgoing DPA member Deputy Andy Taylor voted to defer the plans, while President of the DPA Deputy Victoria Oliver and Deputy John Dyke voted to approve them.
The deciding vote was cast by Deputy Taylor.
Developments of 20 or more dwellings have to give 26% to 30% of the land to the Guernsey Housing Association for affordable housing.
An independent viability report looking at whether the site could have had affordable housing on it was criticised by some members of the DPA.
Head of Planning Jim Rowles said "the only thing this development hasn't provided is affordable housing".
More than 40 representations against the plans were made, with concerns including increased traffic, the loss of green space and a reduction in the amount of parking available to local businesses.
Alex Knowelden was representing Sarnia Housing, which is part of the team developing the site and said "this application has been three years of hard work, working within the Development Framework".
