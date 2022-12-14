Guernsey politician u-turns on resignation
A politician has u-turned on his resignation from Guernsey's Development and Planning Authority.
Deputy Andy Taylor resigned last month from the authority citing his concerns about alleged "conflicts of interest" relating to a planning application.
A proposal to rescind Mr Taylor's resignation was submitted this morning by His Majesty's Comptroller.
An election is still set to take place for one vacancy on the DPA.
On 15 November Mr Taylor said in a statement: "It is with great disappointment that I announce my resignation from the Development & Planning Authority, of which I have been Vice President since being elected as a Deputy in 2020."
