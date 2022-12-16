Injured sparrow hawk released back into the wild in Guernsey
A sparrow hawk found unable to fly in Guernsey has been released back into the wild.
The GSPCA said the bird was found "very scared" near the shop Aladdin's Cave on 5 November after fireworks had been used nearby.
After weeks of care the bird has been released back into the wild.
Yvonne Chauvel, senior animal care assistant from the GSPCA, said: "It was lovely to see Maria fly back into the wild."
She said the bird had been "so weak when she first arrived and very scared".
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said animals being injured due to fireworks was "thankfully" rare.
