Free period products scheme receives £30k donation
- Published
A £30,000 donation has been made to provide free period products to secondary school students in Guernsey.
The Weighbridge Trust donated the funds to the Sexual Health and Relationships Education team (SHARE) which works to end period poverty.
The States of Guernsey said reuseable and disposable products would continue to be provided in schools across the island.
Kate Corcoran, from SHARE, said the money would be a great help.
She added: "It's made an enormous difference - just to know that we've got businesses who are willing to help us.
"We've got students who may well be struggling to afford period products but we've also got students who genuinely forget that their periods are about to start and they get caught short, so they can always go to our offices or to trusted teachers to get supplies."
Rachel Skinner, from the Weighbridge Trust, said the company wanted to "alleviate some stress on youngsters" with its donation.
"This is a great cause," she said.
"It's helping to remove obstacles that could otherwise cause students to miss out on several days of education a year.
"It's hard enough being a young person today without the concern of whether you've got enough pads for your next period."
