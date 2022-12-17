Community nurses in Guernsey deliver thousands of presents
Community nurses in Guernsey are delivering about 3,500 presents this week to all their patients who may be feeling isolated over Christmas.
The gifts have been funded by donations from businesses on the island in a scheme that started in 2015.
They are individually wrapped and five are given to each person, so more than 700 people will receive presents.
It has been organised by Donna Patch, who said: "It just brings so much joy and happiness to everybody".
She said she started organising the event in early October and that "for some of them its the only gift they are going to get this Christmas".
They will be delivered over the next week by nurses based at the Castel Hospital.
Theresa Prince, community health manager, said it had got bigger each year.
"The first year they provided about 50 parcels for people in the community. Each year it has expanded and more companies have come on board and last year we had about 600 parcels."
"Every single service user receives a parcel in the week running up to Christmas Day."
