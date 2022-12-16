Guernsey Police arrest two people after large pub fight
- Published
Officers have made two arrests following a "large fight" in a pub, Guernsey Police have said.
Officers said they were called to a pub in St Peter Port at about 16.00 GMT.
Two men were arrested and inquiries were ongoing, police said.
An investigation, including "reviewing a substantial amount of footage" and "collating information and intelligence" was under way, officers said.
The incident was reported as part of a force initiative to "Tweet on the beat", this time sharing officers' work over the Christmas period.
Anyone with information should call 01481 222222.
