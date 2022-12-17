Fourth arrest made after large pub fight in Guernsey
- Published
A fourth person has been arrested in relation to a large fight that broke out in St Peter Port, Guernsey.
Three people were arrested at a town pub on Friday at about 16:00 GMT after reports of a disturbance were made.
One person remains in the Princess Elizabeth hospital in a stable condition.
The force said enquiries remained ongoing and an investigation was underway.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.