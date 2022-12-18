Guernsey: Four men charged over large pub fight
Four men have been charged in relation to a large fight which took place at a pub in Guernsey.
Police attended reports of a large scale fight in St Peter Port on Friday, arresting three men then a fourth on Saturday.
All men aged 50, 48, 35 and 34 were charged with violent disorder.
The States of Guernsey police said inquiries were still ongoing and asked islanders who witnessed the fight to contact them with information.
