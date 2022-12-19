Guernsey key worker accommodation plans submitted
- Published
Plans have been submitted to develop "much needed" key worker housing next to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, the States has confirmed.
The application has been put forward by the Policy & Resources Committee (P&R) alongside the Committee for Health & Social Care (H&SC).
It said the application would address problems with recruiting for staff in health.
H&SC President Deputy Al Brouard said it would relieve pressure on services.
He said: "We need to do everything possible to attract staff so we can continue delivering these essential services which are under more and more pressure.
"Being able to offer the right sort of accommodation in the right location is a big part of that."
Plans include three to four-storey buildings to provide 66 new one-bedroom units, alongside a cycle shelter and associated parking.
The States said the "availability and affordability of housing", including key workers, was a government work plan priority.
P&R member Deputy Dave Mahoney said it would support "vital recruitment".
"There is a clear need to develop more of this kind of accommodation urgently, and, having listened to the professionals, the closer these units are to the hospital, the more they are likely to suit the demands and needs of staff; and the more likely they are to support vital recruitment," he said.
