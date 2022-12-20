Guernsey kicks off 200-day countdown to Island Games
A 200-day countdown until Guernsey hosts the Island Games sports event has started.
There are 24 member islands set to take part with up to 3,000 athletes competing.
The week-long event in July 2023 was postponed by two years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The excitement is palpable, and we cannot wait to welcome the other 23 islands," said Emma Beardsell, deputy games director.
Guernsey has previously hosted the 1997 and 2003 Island Games and more than 1,000 volunteers have signed up so far for the event.
The Island Games began in 1985 and happen every two years, with competitors in 14 sports from locations such as Isle of Man, Shetland Islands, Orkney and Isle of Wight.
"We now have a draft events programme written up and the final version will be published in early February," said Ms Beardsall.
"There are lots of logistics involved with welcoming 3,000 athletes and team members, and expectations are high, but we are feeling positive about delivering a very special and memorable event."
