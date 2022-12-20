Minister removed from posts in two Guernsey churches
An Anglican minister been removed from his posts in two churches in Guernsey after admitting inappropriate conduct.
The Dean of Guernsey, the Very Rev Tim Barker, said the Rev Matthew Barrett had ceased to be rector of St Peter Port Church and vicar of St John's.
He was removed for "conduct unbecoming or inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders".
No more information was being released to maintain the privacy of other parties, the dean said.
Dean Barker said Mr Barrett "admitted to conduct unbecoming or inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders and, under The Clergy Discipline (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Order 2006".
He added Mr Barrett "accepted, as a penalty, removal from his office as rector and vicar and prohibition from exercising any of the functions of his orders for a period of one year".
"Because the conduct complained of involves other parties whose privacy must be respected, no further details will be given and speculation is discouraged," he said.
The Reverend Penny Graysmith is to begin a new ministry as dedicated priest in charge at St Peter Port, also known as Town Church, in March 2023.
