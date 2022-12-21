Van stuck on Guernsey beach for six days removed
- Published
A van that has been stuck on a Guernsey beach for six days has been removed.
John Brehaut, who owns the vehicle, said he was looking at his nets at the Picquerel on Friday when his van got stuck in the sand.
The van was removed for free by Ben Mauger, from BDM Services, after he saw the "environmental backlash" to the incident and decided he could help.
Guernsey Police said officers had spoken to Mr Brehaut on Friday and had expected it to be removed sooner.
The vehicle is now set to be scrapped.
Mr Brehaut said: "I went down the beach to look at my nets. Turned the van to come back and the back sunk in and I couldn't move anymore.
"The police came down but it was left there as the tide was coming up, all the wiring was gone.
"It wasn't until the Saturday that someone came and towed it from where it was, and then he got stuck with his 4x4… and that was that.
"I've only had the van for eight weeks, I bought it... for £300 and now it's going to Guernsey Recycling."
Mr Mauger said he volunteered his services after "seeing the environmental backlash on social media so, do what we can to help the community and stop it polluting the seas".
