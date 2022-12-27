Disability director leaves after more than seven years
The partnership director at a disability charity in Guernsey is set to leave her role after seven and a half years.
Karen Blanchford began working for the Guernsey Disability Alliance (GDA) to change "attitudes about disability" and equality in the island.
In September, the alliance celebrated the anti-discrimination legislation being approved by the government.
Ms Blanchford said it had been an uphill battle to have it approved.
She said: "We eventually got over the line and as most people will know it wasn't really a celebration in the States, unfortunately the debate was really quite disappointing as in it highlighted the lack of understanding around discrimination disability and about sort of exemption being left out.
"That's been a really hard journey, but the highs are those people, so many people who put themselves forward, who inspire us, who have everyday living challenges but work together for the best of others."
Ms Blanchford is set to move to GROW, a charity which helps people with learning disabilities develop self-confidence and life skills in rural settings.
She said her time at GDA had been a rollercoaster of a role, but she would take her skills with her.
"My passion I'll take with me, is still about accessibility and it's so important that we can access places, take part in the community and are included as widely as we can be."
