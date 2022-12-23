New plans lodged for 17 flats in St Peter Port
New plans to build 17 flats next to Kings in St Peter Port have been published, 10 years after original plans were rejected.
A scheme next to the tennis courts at Kings was proposed in 2013, but was rejected by the then Environment Committee.
An appeal by developers Long Port was also rejected.
The new proposals for 17 flats, an access road and parking have been lodged by Kings Developments Limited.
