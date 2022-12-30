New Year Honours 2023: Two Guernsey islanders named
Two Guernsey islanders have been named in the 2023 New Year Honours list.
Bowler Lucy Beere is appointed MBE for services to sport and Roy Bisson is awarded a BEM for services to the community in Guernsey.
Miss Beere won silver in the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games, bringing back the island's first medal since 1994.
Mr Bisson is founder of the Guernsey Consumer Group and is president of La Société Guernesiaise.
He said the honour "cannot be just for me but must include all who have volunteered to assist me in the many projects I have enjoyed undertaking".
Miss Beere said: "I'm absolutely over the moon, I still can't believe it."
Lieutenant-Governor, Lt Gen Richard Cripwell, said he was "delighted" the "two remarkable individuals" had been recognised.
"On the face of it their achievements may appear quite different, but what Miss Beere and Mr Bisson have in common is a powerful sense of pride in Guernsey and its people that shines through in all that they do," he said.
