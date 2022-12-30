Two seal pups rescued amid Guernsey's stormy weather
- Published
Two seal pups have been rescued amid stormy weather conditions in Guernsey over the Christmas period.
The GSPCA were called out to save the grey seals, one of which was the lightest the team had ever seen.
Geoff George, head of marine animals, said pup Echo weighed just 11kg (1.7st) and was "weak and dehydrated" when she was found on Boxing Day on a grass verge on the seafront near Delancey.
On 27 December, Hector, a male pup aged seven weeks, was rescued at Port Grat.
Mr George said Hector was "dehydrated, exhausted" and weighed just 25kg (3.9st).
Hector also had a wound and swelling under his chin, he said.
There have been four seal pup rescues over the last two months, said Mr George.
Steve Byrne GSPCA manager, said: "In the last decade we have rescued and released 23 grey seal pups back into the wild and the six in our care are keeping us very busy."
He said rough weather had caused "many recent wildlife casualties".
Mr Byrne asked that if anyone sees a young seal pup they do not approach them as this can scare their mother away, and instead give the GSPCA a call.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.