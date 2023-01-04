Guernsey residents urged to stay at home if they are unwell
- Published
People who feel unwell are being urged to stay at home, the States of Guernsey has said.
It said flu, respiratory viruses and Covid-19 have been circulating in the Bailiwick.
The States advised people to stay at home if unwell and if they have to go out, to avoid crowded spaces and consider wearing a mask.
A statement said spreading viruses could "have a significant impact on those who are vulnerable".
