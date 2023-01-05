Row over Guernsey deputy's pay letter to nurses
- Published
A nursing union has criticised a letter sent by Guernsey States' lead on pay negotiations.
Deputy David Mahoney wrote to all staff yet to receive pay increases at the end of 2022 to give details of what they could earn under the proposed deal.
Royal College of Nursing members said they were "disappointed" people got a letter at Christmas to remind them they "haven't got ... [a] pay rise".
Deputy Mahoney said the letter put the pay offer "down in black and white".
Public sector staff have been offered a backdated 5% rise for 2022, an RPIX pay rise in 2023 and an RPIX pay rise less than 1% for 2024.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) rejected the "disappointing" three-year pay deal in September.
The union, which represents most of the island's nursing staff, held a ballot in which a majority of the 65.2% of members who voted, rejected the offer.
Of the letter, Sarah Johnston, from the union, said she was "so disappointed - it's got to Christmas time and you've got this letter to remind you [that you] haven't got your pay rise".
In his letter, Deputy Mahoney, of the Policy and Resources Committee, said that "despite statements you may have heard to the contrary", he had "met with local and regional union representatives to discuss the pay award along with other important matters surrounding your current terms and conditions".
Analysis: John Fernandez, BBC Radio Guernsey political reporter
It increasingly appears that 2023 is likely the year Guernsey's nurses go on strike.
They were inches from it in 2020, but put off the action because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then, their argument is nothing has changed, they still believe they are paid less than counterparts in Frossard House for similar skilled work.
This three-year pay offer has been enough to satisfy most of Guernsey's public sector unions.
But underlying issues, like this legacy, continue to be a sticking point for the RCN.
In this tight fiscal climate, Deputy Mahoney and Policy and Resources are not for turning, which means the rare sight of picket lines in Guernsey may be a little more prominent this year.
But Mrs Johnston said there had been no recent dialogue on what the next step would be.
She said: "We are in a bit of a stalemate. We just want the States to sit with the Agenda for Change group about where we go from here."
"We've had to go to the industrial disputes officer because we have no other choice."
Before the Covid pandemic, Guernsey's nurses pushed for pay parity with civil servants but now Mrs Johnston says "nothing has been mentioned on that".
"Nurses are prepared to go on strike. It beggars belief that Guernsey is in this situation.
Deputy Mahoney said: "We wrote to all healthcare professionals, whether they were in the union or not, basically explaining the terms of the offer again so it was absolutely crystal clear...
"It put it down in black and white for them."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.