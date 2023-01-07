Cost of living: Guernsey St John Health Care Shop to close
A charity healthcare shop has made the "very difficult" decision to close due to the "challenging economic climate".
St John Commercial Services in Guernsey said it would close its shop in Rohais due to the cost of living crisis and other "unavoidable factors".
The board said it would close "with sadness" and support its staff.
The shop is separate to the St John Ambulance and Rescue Service, whose associated charity and operations will be unaffected.
St John Training Services will continue to operate, delivering first aid training to businesses and the community, the shop said.
"Net cash" from the shop, raised through selling healthcare products to islanders and businesses, has historically been donated to the "wider charitable endeavours" of St John charities in Guernsey.
It is managed by a board of directors who considered a "range of strategic options" to save the company - but this did "not prove feasible", the shop said.
Ben Le Huray, chairman of the board of St John Commercial Services, said: "It is with sadness and regret that we have had to make this very difficult decision.
"This has been a terrible, soul-searching process for all involved."
He said Covid, Brexit, a worsening retail environment and a "recessionary era", combined with the cost of living crisis and a flood in the shop earlier this year, had led to the decision.
Mr Le Huray said his thoughts were with "hard-working staff" who would be supported during this "uncertain and difficult time".
