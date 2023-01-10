Alderney Salvation Army Corps closes after 142 years
The Alderney Corps of the Salvation Army has closed after 142 years of service.
A valedictory service to mark the closure was held at St Anne's Anglican Church on Saturday 7 January.
The Alderney Corps was founded in 1881 and said it had fulfilled an "important social service" for islanders during that time.
Southern Division Enabler Major Denise Cooper said the closure would affect its members and the island.
"Yes the Salvation Army on Alderney has closed, but the Salvation's remain on the island and the spirit of the Salvation Army remains, and we were pleased to see the island joining in with that," she said.
The corps said its members had dwindled over the past few years, leaving only a handful of regulars attending its services.
Rev Jan Fowler, from St Anne's Church, said their community and churches across Alderney would make members "feel very welcome" if they came looking for an alternative place to worship.
