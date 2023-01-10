Call for Guernsey States to have final say on GST rate
- Published
If the States of Guernsey agrees to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) the island's parliament should have the final say on any future changes to the tax, say two deputies.
Proposals for a 5% GST as well as changes to Social Security and income tax are due to debated in January.
Rob Prow and Andrea Dudley-Owen want the States to decide the rate and what goods and services it applies to.
They said a "robust mechanism" was needed to keep GST a "low-rate scheme".
A decision on whether to go ahead with introducing a GST is due to be taken at the States meeting starting on 25 January.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.