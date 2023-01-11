Large goldfish rescued from seagull attack in Guernsey
- Published
A large goldfish that had been abandoned in a bucket had to be rescued from a hungry gull, an animal charity has said.
The fish, named Captain Birdseye, was saved by islanders near Gibauderie in Guernsey on Friday.
It was found with "chunks of scales hanging off", but the GSPCA despite this it was in a good condition.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said Captain Birdseye. which was "bigger than my hand", was "one very lucky goldfish".
The charity said islanders had stopped the gull attacking the fish.
"If he wasn't so big he would have likely been eaten," Mr Byrne said.
The charity hopes to find its owner or rehome the goldfish in the near future.
