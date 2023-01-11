Urgent call for adoptive parents in Guernsey
People interested in becoming adoptive parents in Guernsey are being urged to come forward "as soon as possible".
The Family Placement Service said it was "actively" seeking individuals or families to adopt children.
Adoption is considered for children aged one to eight who cannot remain with their birth parents or family.
Adopters must be 25 or older and there are no restrictions on gender, sexual orientation, marital status, ethnicity, religion, or background.
Karen Reade, team manager of Family Placement Services, said: "By adopting a child, you will be offering them a secure home and they will legally become a permanent member of your family."
The Family Placement Service offers courses on adoption led by social workers, other professionals, as well as experienced adoptive parents.
A social worker will take details from anyone interested in adoption and arrange a visit to talk in more detail about adoption.
