Generator donated to Ukraine appeal in Guernsey
- Published
An anonymous donor in Guernsey has gifted a generator big enough to power a school or hospital in Ukraine.
The generator was given to Marc Laine and Nick Jenkins, who raised more than £14,000 last year for aid for Ukraine which they delivered to the border.
The pair have now teamed up with charity Friends of Ukraine EOD to continue supporting those affected.
Mr Laine said he had been following what was happening in Ukraine and "wanted to do something".
He said the trip to Ukraine was "humbling and tiring", but they could not do another one without the support of the charity.
'People wanted to help'
Mr Jenkins added: "I wanted to do something personal and it was also important for us to get into Ukraine ourselves and see what the actual situation on the ground was... to learn the real story and make some real connections with the people."
During the visit they delivered toys, bedding, and wood-burning stoves.
They have already raised a couple of thousand pounds, but the pair said they needed more to purchase other items such as trauma packs and bedding.
Mr Jenkins said: "Guernsey is always very supportive of other causes around the world… and people have naturally wanted to help."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.