Sparks from grinder cause fire in Guernsey vinery
- Published
A vinery fire in Guernsey was caused by sparks from a grinder, firefighters have said.
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on the Rue Des Marettes, St Martins, on Wednesday afternoon.
Nicholas Affleck, station officer, said workers were clearing the vinery with a grinder when the fire ignited.
He said sparks from the grinder ignited pampas grass and other flammable material.
Fire crews managed to protect some nearby vehicles.
