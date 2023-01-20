Boy, 5, recognised for life-saving 999 call in Guernsey
- Published
A five-year-old boy who made a life-saving 999 call has been recognised by Guernsey's chief ambulance officer.
Colby, who is now 6, remained calm as he called for an ambulance to help his mum who collapsed at their home in September 2022.
He stayed on the line and helped until the crew arrived.
Mum Jessica said: "I could potentially, well it's not very nice to say, but I might not be here right now if he hadn't had made that call."
Guernsey's chief ambulance officer Mark Mapp presented the award at the ambulance station on Thursday.
He said: "Everyone in our community, doesn't matter what age they are, can be a life saver, St John teaches in schools, it teaches outside of schools in youth groups.
"And I think, you know absolutely, before the emergency services arrive, everyone has the ability to save a life."
'Just so rare'
The JESCC call-taker Elizabeth Arklie met Colby in person at the ceremony, and said she was "so proud" of his actions.
She said: "It's just so rare... it's amazing he can do something like that and just so calmly and without getting upset or panicked.
"We talk to so many people and not everybody can do it as well as he did it even at such a young age."
Ms Arklie said it would be a phone call she would "always remember".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.