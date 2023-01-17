Guernsey tourism board chair Hannah Beacom appointed
- Published
The newly appointed chair of Guernsey's Tourism Management Board has said the industry needs a "clear map" to help it recover from Covid-19.
Hannah Beacom, managing director of Island Coachways, said she applied for the role because she "felt strongly" about the issue.
She said it must be acknowledged there was still a struggle after the pandemic.
Ms Beacom said other positions on the board would be appointed soon.
The new board, which was announced in December, is expected to act independently but will be an arm's length organisation of the States of Guernsey.
She told the BBC: "We've had two years of lockdown, some of us are struggling to come out of Covid-19 - that has to be acknowledged.
"We need a clear map of how we get out - so in my view we need a clear two to three-year strategy short term to get us back to where we started from and beyond that point I think we can really bed in and look at the next 10 years on".
Ms Beacom added: "I think the make-up of the board is going to be key - I need forward-thinking individuals mainly from the industry itself."
She said she would "like to see that board work closely with government" to "steer government policy and encourage inward investment".
