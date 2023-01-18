Guernsey major drugs operation dismantled say officials
Guernsey is a safer place to live following the successful completion of a major drugs operation, law enforcement officials say.
Operation Spider, which started with a single tip-off in the summer of 2020, resulted in seven people being convicted of serious drug offences.
Police also seized large quantities of class A and B drugs, including MDMA.
The Economic & Financial Crime Bureau also got involved, investigating the financial aspects of the operation.
It all started when police received a report of a strong smell of cannabis in a lane in St Peter Port.
Upon investigation, officers discovered a window with vents and ducts attached, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the discovery of 141 cannabis plants, along with processed cannabis and more than £40,000 in cash.
The investigation was led by the Criminal Investigation Department, with the High-Tech Crime Unit examining seized devices and identifying more individuals involved in the drug trade.
Further analysis led to more arrests and convictions.
Guernsey Law Enforcement has issued two commendations and five acknowledgements of good work for the officers involved in the operation, highlighting their dedication, professionalism, and teamwork.
"The teamwork and dedication of our officers have resulted in the dismantling of a major drug operation, making our community a safer place," it said.
