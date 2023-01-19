Guernsey wet start to year means reservoirs full
Reservoirs in Guernsey are now full thanks to a wet start to the year, the island's water authority has said.
Reserves were 19% lower than normal at the start of November, but the island's 14 reservoirs had now reached full capacity, said Guernsey Water.
The organisation said there had been 61% more than the average rainfall so far this year.
"During this time streams that had dried up have been restored to full flow," said manager Jon Holt.
"Our teams have been working hard to collect as much of this water as possible.
"This enabled us to rapidly recharge our reservoirs over the last two months."
