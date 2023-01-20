New security features added to Guernsey banknotes
New security features will be added to Guernsey's banknotes to help cut down on fake money.
The "advanced security threads" will be introduced to new £5, £10 and £20 notes.
The banknotes are being produced by De La Rue, the printing company founded by Guernsey businessman Thomas De La Rue.
De La Rue said the additional security features would be launched on the island first before they were introduced to the world.
The imagery on the banknotes will continue to depict Queen Elizabeth II until discussions on a new design are finalised.
What are the new security features?
The £5 note will have a new holographic design, making the three leopards on the coat of arms and £5 symbol to switch from dark to light when tilted in any direction.
The £10 will have a strong blue/green colour shift and pulsing pattern when tilted.
The £20 note features an embedded stripe in magenta with 3D movement within the petals of the flower.
Ruth Euling, managing director of De La Rue, paid tribute to the "historic link" between Guernsey and the firm.
"We are very proud of these features, which we believe will quickly become the new norm around the world for cotton paper banknotes that we produce for governments and issuing authorities around the world," she said.
States Treasurer Bethan Haines said Guernsey's banknotes were an "important part of the character of our island".