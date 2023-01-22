Guernsey protesters rally against goods and services tax plan
A protest has been held in Guernsey against plans to introduce a goods and services tax (GST).
About 2,500 people gathered at North Beach on Sunday afternoon.
It follows a review by Policy and Resources which in November last year recommended the proposals to fund public services.
The review found introducing a broad-based GST at a rate of 5% was the preferred way to raise most of the revenue needed.
The proposals, which include changes to social security and income tax, are due to be debated later in January.
