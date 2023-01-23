Review into Guernsey island development plan begins
- Published
Guernsey's Development & Planning Authority (DPA) has begun its review into the island development plan.
The plan sets out the location and type of building projects allowed, focusing on land used for housing and commercial properties.
The DPA said its focus would be on amending policies to meet government priorities and on housing land supply, delivery and employment.
DPA president Victoria Oliver said it had to support government priorities.