Guernsey Post to reduce workforce by 30 jobs
Guernsey Post plans to reduce its workforce by about 30 jobs to combat its financial losses.
The company, which employs more than 200 staff, said it had moved into a short-term loss-making position, losing "in the region" of £2m in 2022.
It said it had also experienced an overall decline in volumes during its busiest period of the year.
However, chief executive Boley Smillie said voluntary rather than compulsory redundancies would be sought.