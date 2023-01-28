Guernsey Vale Earth Fair 2023 announces Bob Vylan as headliner
The Channel Islands' longest-running music festival has announced its headline act for 2023.
Rap and rock duo Bob Vylan will perform at the Vale Earth Fair in Guernsey.
The festival will take place on 27 August and include local talent and acts from across the UK.
As well as Bob Vylan, Bournemouth three-piece Electric Shakes will perform, alongside local acts SkySkyrapers and the Space Pirates of Rocquaine.
The Vale Earth Fair has been running since 1976.
Organisers said more acts would be announced soon.
