Guernsey festival returns for first two-day event
- Published
A festival featuring UK and European tribute acts and musicians from the Channel Islands is returning for 2023.
The Guernsey Together Festival will be held on 27 and 28 May at the Rabbit Warren, at the bottom of Victoria Avenue.
The festival will host four stages: the main stage, the BBC stage, the House and Disco stage and the VIP stage.
Organisers said it was the first time the event would take place over two days.
They said: "The last two years have been a huge success and we wanted to extend the festival an extra day.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for local acts to play in front of large audiences.
"We will showcase well-known Guernsey bands, while the BBC stage gives new talent the chance to play live in front of bigger crowds."
Acts will be announced on Saturday on the festival's website.
