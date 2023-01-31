Nursing unions call for Guernsey deal to be imposed
- Published
Guernsey's nursing unions have asked the States to impose a three-year pay deal on its members.
It follows a move by a group of nurses to try to get a new ballot on the pay offer, or to hold a vote of no confidence in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
Last year members of the RCN rejected the three-year deal.
The union is now holding a survey to ask members the best way forward.
The nurses have since rescinded their calls for an EGM.
The RCN represents the majority of nurses in Guernsey and confirmed it had asked the States to impose the deal, but would not comment further.
In a letter to nurses, the group behind the calls for an EGM said "many members wish they had accepted the pay deal as they did not understand the true meaning of the offer".
It also stated that "as a staff side working group, the RCN have an agenda to lead us to strike action".
Despite this the group that organised the petition for an EGM have said "pay parity should absolutely continue to be on the agenda."
Deputy Dave Mahoney, member of the Policy and Resources Committee, said: "This is a matter primarily for staff to resolve with the union, but we are pleased that this appears to be a positive step and we wish them luck in doing so.
"Our focus has been to reach a resolution on this matter as quickly as possible so that the employees working in these vital service areas can receive the pay award, which we believe is a very fair offer that gives clarity over a three-year period, recognises the huge contribution our employees make and balances that against the pressure on our public finances."
Analysis from John Fernandez BBC Radio Guernsey Political Reporter
This will be good news for many nurses, who will be set to get a bumper 'bonus' from back pay if this imposition actually happens.
It keeps discussions on the three-year pay deal live, but means nurses can get the benefit of the deal from 2022 and in 2023 as well, from June onwards.
The issue which remains on the table, festering, is that of parity.
Policy and Resources will see the fractures in the RCN as something that can be capitalised on.
While the union will be hoping to present a united front as they continue to fight for pay parity with the civil servants at Frossard House.
