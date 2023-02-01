Alternative Guernsey tax plan to be developed by P&R
A government committee is to put forward an alternative tax plan that does not include a goods and services tax (GST).
"Other revenue raising measures" would replace GST, the States Assembly said.
The assembly debated the original plan in January and the Policy and Resources Committee said it aimed to publish the new proposals as soon as possible.
The committee said it had "listened to the views of the community and States members".
The committee met on Tuesday to consider how best to proceed with the debate when it resumes on 15 February.
'Best possible choice'
In a statement it said: "The committee remains of the view that its original proposals are the best way to reform the tax system in a way that is genuinely progressive, reducing the burden for those on lower incomes, while raising enough revenue to ensure public finances remain sustainable as demand on health services and pensions increases.
"However, the committee has listened to the views of the community and States members who wish to see an alternative."
It added the committee "is therefore seeking to develop an alternative set of proposals that can be debated alongside the original plan, taking into account ideas put forward by other members, and replacing a GST with other revenue raising measures".
It is asking States members to contribute to the development of the alternative.
The statement said the committee "wishes to give the States the best possible choice and to do what it can to avoid a situation where no decision is made and no solution for addressing the growing shortfall is found".