Mobile phone service outage affects Channel Islands
Mobile phone and broadband issues have been reported across the Channel Islands, affecting connectivity.
The issues started at about 16:00 GMT and lasted about an hour.
Sure's Group CEO Alistair Beak said the outage was a result of a "network configuration error" and apologised for the inconvenience.
Airtel, whose customers were impacted as it is provided some services by Sure, said any users still experiencing an issue should restart their device.
During the outage Sure said calls, data and text messages were affected, but calls to 999 from a mobile were working.
Mr Beak said a full review would be conducted into the incident.
He said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the outage. We're proud of our network resilience and thankfully this a rare occurrence."