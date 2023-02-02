Second teaching union to ballot over strike action
A second teaching union in Guernsey is balloting its members over possible industrial action.
The National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said negotiations with the States over pay had stalled.
The association said teachers' pay had not been in line with pay awards given to other States' employees.
The States of Guernsey said its current three-year pay deal was the best it could offer.
The National Education Union remains locked in a dispute with the States over pay after its members voted to reject the States' three-year pay deal for the second time.
NASUWT said pay was "increasingly uncompetitive" compared to the UK and that Jersey offered "considerably higher" salaries to its teachers.
'Completely intransigent'
NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said it had caused difficulties in recruiting and retaining teachers in Guernsey.
He said: "Since Spring 2022 the NASUWT has been urging the States to return to the negotiating table to discuss pay, however the States have been completely intransigent and, despite the NASUWT using every avenue available, have refused to enter into further discussions with us."
Mr Roach said although industrial action was "a last resort", patience had been exhausted after nearly a year of no response from the States.
"This unprecedented step is deeply regrettable, but is entirely the fault of the States," he said.
'Really disappointed'
Policy and Resources Committee lead for employer matters, Deputy Dave Mahoney asked the unions to reconsider potential strikes.
He said: "I'm really disappointed the NASUWT seems determined to push for strike action, as there is a set process under Guernsey law for resolving pay disputes which is through the industrial disputes officer and that is where this dispute is currently.
"Employees in all areas of the organisation, and the unions that represent them, have accepted this offer already."
However the States confirmed nurses and other health workers had rejected its offer.
Its three-year offer was a 5% uplift to salaries, plus a sum of £500, for 2022, an uplift equal to the rate of inflation - 7% as of last June - for 2023 and an uplift equal to the rate of inflation on 30 June 2023, minus 1%, for 2024.
"Overall this is an above inflation pay offer and, as the employer, we have been clear and transparent about that from the outset," Mr Mahoney said.
"We believe this is a very fair offer which recognises that contribution and balances it against the pressure on public finances."
