Drop-in sessions to meet States members resume
Weekly drop-in sessions for islanders in Alderney to raise concerns, share ideas or make inquiries with States members will resume on 10 February.
The sessions will take place on Fridays between 11:30 and 13:30 in the Members' Room on the Island Hall ground floor.
The sessions were launched in 2022 but temporarily suspended while newly appointed members took up their positions in the States.
A duty States member will be available for discussions about any aspect of States business.