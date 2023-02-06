Thousands raised for man paralysed in Guernsey wall fall
About £8,000 has been raised to help a man who was left paralysed from the neck down after falling on the way home from a night out last year.
Connor Bayes, 24, fell 15ft (4.5m) off a wall in St Peter Port, Guernsey, after losing his balance.
The money from a raffle, auction and quiz will help pay for an intensive physiotherapy course in the UK.
Mr Bayes said: "It means so much because... now everything is paid for and it allows me to go."
The treatment course at the Intensive Neurotherapy Centre in Bristol will allow him to have about six hours of treatment a day.
He currently receives about one hour a day.
Recalling his fall in August 2022, he said: "I think I was there maybe half an hour before someone found me.
"They were just walking the same route as I was and I'm so lucky that they were because I might not be there if they hadn't."
He hopes the programme will aid his mobility and allow him to learn how to move from a bed to his wheelchair without a hoist.
Before the accident, Mr Bayes was planning to go travelling and he said that has not changed.
"I want to go to South East Asia, South America, well - North America as well. And places like South East Asia, they don't have many accessible hotels and things with hoists.
So being able to transfer myself would allow me to go and fulfil my dream of being able to travel the world."
"Everything is a bigger challenge now... it would have to be a bit modified now to what my plans were before but hopefully I can still get around everywhere."
When asked how he kept positive, he said: "I thought it was going to be a lot more difficult than what it was but I think because of the support system I've got around me, they've made it a million times easier.
"All my friends, family even new friends that I've met... that are in a similar situation to me we kind of, all got together and helped each other."