'Mop-up' Covid booster clinics being held in Guernsey
- Published
A series of special clinics are being held for people in Guernsey looking for a Covid-19 vaccination booster.
The autumn booster programme ended in December, but the "mop-up" clinics will run until 12 February.
After this date, boosters will only be available for those aged 50 years or over or who are at clinical risk.
Some stocks allowing primary courses of vaccine will also be retained for the time being, the States said.
The clinics are as follows:
- Monday 6 February at the L'Aumone Surgery, Island Health.
- Thursday 9 February at the Rohais Surgery, Healthcare Group.
- Friday 10 February at Queens Road Surgery, Queens Road Medical Practice
