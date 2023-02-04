Guernsey Post and Evie launch electric van hire service
Guernsey Post and Evie have launched a shared electric van hire service.
Vans owned by Guernsey Post have been fitted with technology supplied by Evie to make it possible for anyone with an Evie account to hire an electric van by the hour.
The vans are available to hire from designated parking spaces in Millbrook by Guernsey Post headquarters at Envoy House.
Reservations need to be made using the new Evie Shared Mobility app.
Initially, there will be three electric vans made available by Guernsey Post for year-round hire, with the potential for expansion depending on demand.
Boley Smillie, CEO of Guernsey Post, said: "We are really pleased to support Evie with their vision of a more sustainable transport system for Guernsey and this is a low-risk commercial opportunity for us to make the most of our investment in our electric fleet."
'Simple, sustainable, and affordable'
Jamie Kelly, CEO of Evie said it had been offering a shared bike, car and van hire service in Jersey for over three years.
He said: "Van hire has proved to be one of the most popular parts of its entire shared vehicle fleet, so we are delighted to be working with Guernsey Post in this way as it enables us to expand our service of simple, sustainable, and affordable travel to our Guernsey customers."
It comes after Guernsey Post previously announced it planned to reduce its workforce by about 30 jobs to combat its financial losses.
The company, which employs more than 200 staff, previously said it had moved into a short-term loss-making position, losing "in the region" of £2m in 2022.